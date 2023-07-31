AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $11,248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.06. 254,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

