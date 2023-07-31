AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 689,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,575. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

