AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $428.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

