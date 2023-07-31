AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $929,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,903. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

