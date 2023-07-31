AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 1,182,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

