AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.74. 1,677,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.