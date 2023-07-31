AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $355.70. The company had a trading volume of 645,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,806. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

