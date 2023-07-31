AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,869. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

