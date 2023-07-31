AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 35,308 Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 9.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

About AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.