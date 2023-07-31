AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 52,754 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,754 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

EMNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

