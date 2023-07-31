Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 477,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 134,176 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.20.
The stock has a market cap of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
