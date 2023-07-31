Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

