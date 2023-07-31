Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ameresco also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.31.

AMRC traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. 380,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 117.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameresco by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

