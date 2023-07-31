American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 19,500 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after buying an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 226,356 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $83.06. The stock had a trading volume of 592,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

