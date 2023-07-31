American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $11.30 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,083,745 shares of company stock valued at $261,646,637 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

