American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $41.17 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 9.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 927,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

