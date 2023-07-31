American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,385 shares during the quarter. Cadiz comprises approximately 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 2.55% of Cadiz worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 778.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus purchased 100,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at $387,768.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 315,970 shares of company stock worth $1,208,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.12. 129,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 71.59% and a negative net margin of 1,999.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadiz

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.