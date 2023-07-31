American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,833 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 4.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.75% of FTAI Aviation worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,764. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

