American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.79. 1,279,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,307. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

