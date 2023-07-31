American Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.03. 13,528,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,180,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

