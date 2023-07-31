American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust comprises 66.2% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Inc. owned approximately 12.15% of American Assets Trust worth $137,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 102,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,980. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $1,889,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,577,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,141,392.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,889,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares in the company, valued at $143,141,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 42,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 861,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,302.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 442,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,918 over the last 90 days. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

