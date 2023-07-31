American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $122.42. 16,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,746. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

