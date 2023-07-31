American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 951,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.39. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

