American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.82. 1,153,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,120. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

