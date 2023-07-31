AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $160.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.86.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $162.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

