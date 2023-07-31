Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $7,577,412,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

AMGN traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 644,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

