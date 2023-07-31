Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. 1,431,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

