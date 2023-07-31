Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 75,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. 1,357,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

