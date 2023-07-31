Analysts Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) PT at $51.00

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

