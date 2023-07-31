Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT at $92.50

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ESTA opened at $72.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.