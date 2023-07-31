Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT at $92.50

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Trading Up 3.5 %
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
