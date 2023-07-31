Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $14.90

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.44%.

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

