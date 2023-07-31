Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Critical Review

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 3 5 0 2.18 Andritz 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $19,725.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192,715.25%. Andritz has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 491.55%. Given A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is more favorable than Andritz.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S N/A N/A N/A Andritz 5.54% 24.78% 5.21%

Volatility & Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.62 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.25 Andritz $7.95 billion 0.70 $431.55 million $0.93 11.45

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Andritz on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of entire hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

