Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.77) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,050 ($39.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($35.90) to GBX 2,750 ($35.26) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,320 ($29.75) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.31) to GBX 3,100 ($39.75) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,836.67.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NGLOY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

