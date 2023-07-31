Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 1,187 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.82. 615,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.91. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

