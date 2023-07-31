Annmarie T. Hagan Sells 1,187 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.82. 615,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.91. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

