APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

