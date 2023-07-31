APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 607,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

