Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.5 %

APLS stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,947. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

