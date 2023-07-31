Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.67

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 202312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

