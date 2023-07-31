Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,491 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $412,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $151.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

