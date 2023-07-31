Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. 2,261,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

