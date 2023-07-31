AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 13.4 %

APCXW traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,287. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

