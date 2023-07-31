AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
AppTech Payments Trading Down 13.4 %
APCXW traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,287. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
