Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.04. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,325. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

