Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.49. 1,319,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

