Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

