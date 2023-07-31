Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $911,250.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock remained flat at $19.90 during midday trading on Monday. 439,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

