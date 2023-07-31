Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,330. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $121,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.