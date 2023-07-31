Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $92.02. 8,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

