Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AINC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.