Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

