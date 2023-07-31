Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 625,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 169,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,548. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $175.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

